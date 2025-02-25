After 40 years of caring for Kenosha, a beloved dentist needs a life-saving kidney

KENOSHA, Wis. — For decades, Dr. Terry Frantal has been a familiar face in Kenosha, helping patients with everything from toothaches to braces. But now, at 75 years old, the man who has spent his life caring for others is in a battle to save his own.

Fifteen years ago, Dr. Terry lost one of his kidneys to cancer. Now, his remaining kidney is failing, and he spends nine hours a day on dialysis—time he'd rather spend with his patients and serving his community.

While many people wait years for a kidney from a deceased donor, Dr. Terry's medical condition means he needs a living donor to survive.

"There's not a lot of choices after that. That's why right now, I'm trying to seek someone to be an angel and give me a kidney," Dr. Terry said.

Despite his health struggles, he still sees patients at his practice, holding onto hope that someone will come forward as a match.

"Being here three mornings a week still keeps me in contact with some of my patients, and some still only want to see me, so it works out really nice," Dr. Terry said.

Last year, more than 7,000 lives were saved by living donors nationwide. Dr. Terry is hoping someone will step up to give him that same chance.

"I still have a lot of gas in the tank," Dr. Terry said. "I just need some spare parts."

If you’d like to help Dr. Terry or learn more about becoming a living kidney donor, you can email him at tkfrankenosha@gmail.com or visit Froedtert & MCW Living Kidney Donor Program for more information.

