Kenosha mom battles rare brain condition after six surgeries, fights to keep her family afloat

KENOSHA — On January 17, 2023, Deena Falcone's life changed in the blink of an eye. That day, she woke up and suddenly lost feeling in the left side of her body.

After numerous tests, she was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation Type 1—a rare condition where part of the brain presses into the spinal canal, causing severe pain.

"Unfortunately, I'm on the verge of losing everything because I haven't been able to work," Falcone said.

Deena Falcone

Almost two years after her diagnosis, she has been through six brain surgeries. Each procedure aimed to relieve the pressure on her brain and spine.

Despite it all, her two kids are her priority.

"They are the reason I wake up and do this every single day," Falcone said. "I don't think I could've ever gone through what I've gone through if it wasn't for my kids."

As Falcone fights against this condition, a close friend set up a GoFundMe to help her cover rent, medical bills, and even holiday gifts for her children.

"It is very much a thief of life and it's very unfortunate," Falcone said. "But I'm here, I continue to try every day just solely because of my kids...my kids are my world."

With the holidays coming up, family and friends are encouraging the community to support Falcone, as she continues this difficult journey.

Deena Falcone

"I just want that little piece of my life back," Falcone said. "I love working hard, I love being able to spoil my kids and not being able to do that... it's been very rough."

Her journey is far from over, but her resilience and love for her kids inspire everyone around her.

You can help the Falcone family with expenses by contributing to this GoFundMe account.

You can also attend a Christmas benefit for the Falcone family.

