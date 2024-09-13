KENOSHA — It was supposed to be a proud moment for sophomore Santino Rodriguez, who was excited to wear his hard-earned new shoes on the first day of school. But someone stole them that same day.

He had worked as a dishwasher all summer to afford a new pair of Jordan 4 shoes.

His mother, Summer Hultin, said he placed his shoes inside his locker before football practice. When practice was over and he opened his locker, the shoes were gone.

TMJ4 News Santino, a High School sophomore had his new shoes stolen on the first day of school (picture of him on the 1st day) after working as a dishwasher all summer to afford them.

"He called me, and as soon as he got it out, he just started crying," Summer said. "He was very upset."

Frustrated and seeking help, Summer made a post on Facebook. That’s when Dontae Kelly, a Kenosha native, leaped into action.

Watch: A stranger's kindness shines as he replaces a teen's stolen shoes

'I've been in that situation before': Teen given new shoes after theft

Dontae owns a real estate company in Kenosha and said he grew up not having enough money to buy shoes. That is what inspired him to help.

“I’ve been that kid who didn’t have shoes before, so I knew how it felt,” Dontae said. “I felt it in my heart... I have to try to help him out.”

He gave a new pair of Jordan 4 shoes to Santino, turning a moment of sadness into pure joy. Those shoes retail for about $200 to $250.

“I saw him get out of the car, and I was like, ‘Yeah, these are for you. Enjoy them and keep an eye on them,’” Dontae said. “He was happy and ecstatic.”

TMJ4 News Dontae Kelly, Kenosha man who gifted the kid a new pair of shoes.

Summer said that Dontae’s act of kindness restored her faith in people.

“This means more to me than any shoes. You showed my son that people care, strangers care, and there are still good people out here who are willing to help.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip