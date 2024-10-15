'A smile can do a whole lot': Kenosha boy leads toy drive to spread holiday cheer for children in need

KENOSHA — It all started with a small idea and a big heart. Jaxson Thomas is only 12 years old, but he wants to make this holiday season special for kids in need.

Jaxson Thomas

This year, Jaxson is hosting a toy drive to ensure kids in Kenosha aren’t left without a Christmas gift.

“A smile can do a whole lot,” Jaxson said.

With the help of family and friends, he wants to create lasting memories for families in the community.

Jadyn Eisenbraun, a close family friend, said helping others is Jaxson's passion.

“He’s like, ‘If this is going on in the world, I want to help,’ so it’s just been really cool to see and hear him have a passion for things like that,” Eisenbraun said.

For Jaxson, it’s more than just giving—it’s about spreading joy.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” he said.

Jaxson's Toy Drive

That is something his mom has preached to Jaxson since he began his journey with autism.

“He wants to help the community, and he wants to save the world, as he says sometimes,” Autumn Thomas, Jaxson's mother, said. “It’s very important for him to make other children smile, and this is the mission that he doesn’t want to stop.”

Jaxson's toy drive is now in full swing, with drop-off locations set across Kenosha County. Everyone is welcome to drop off new and unwrapped toys until December at these locations:

Shel's Bridal, 625 57th St.

Kenosha Senior Living, 3109 30th Ave.

Drifters Grill, 24317 75th St, Salem

Sherwood Forest Meat Market, 5814 6th Ave.

“Bringing a toy, a coloring book, anything is just gonna brighten that kid's day and make their life just a little bit better," Eisenbraun said.

