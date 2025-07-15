A safe place for the smallest: EMT shows how Kenosha County's first baby box can save lives

TREVOR, Wis. — A Safe Haven Baby Box, the first of its kind in Kenosha County, is now ready to save lives in Trevor, Wisconsin.

The box, installed at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station on 254th Court, provides a safe, anonymous way for parents in crisis to surrender their newborns without fear or judgment.

Safe Haven Baby Box

Kenzie Gaede, an EMT with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, said she reached out to TMJ4 News to help spread the word about the box, which she says could make all the difference.

"It helps with the uncertainty of the world," Gaede said. "One day if I'm at the station and the box goes off, it could be me taking care of this baby… it's great being able to experience it and knowing the gratification that this box was able to provide."

Kenzie Gaede

Gaede demonstrated how the climate-controlled, 24/7 monitored box works, providing warmth and safety for surrendered infants. Once a baby is placed inside, an alarm notifies first responders.

Jessie Getrost, with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, says the goal is to prevent tragedies.

Watch: EMT shows how Kenosha County's first baby box can save lives

Safe Haven baby box installed in Kenosha County

"Why not place them in a box where they’re safe, warm and where they’re going to be loved from the other side, instead of thrown in a dumpster or placed in the woods alone," Getrost said. "Now parents in this community have that opportunity to surrender anonymously if they choose."

Jessi Getrost

The box was blessed on July 14 in a ceremony attended by firefighters, community members and local officials. There are currently 346 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across the U.S., including five in Wisconsin. Since 2017, 60 infants have been safely surrendered using the boxes.

Anyone in need of help can also call the Safe Haven National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1.

