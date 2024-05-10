Kenosha Kingfish ready to unveil new upgrades at historic Simmons Field

KENOSHA, Wis. — One of Kenosha’s most historic landmarks is receiving a major facelift.
A field home to amateur and professional baseball teams for over a century, Simmons Field will unveil a new turf field, lighting, netting, and scoreboard for the 2024 season.
Simmons Field has been home to the Kenosha Kingfish for the past 11 years. The Kingfish, members of the collegiate Northwoods League, play their home opener on May 31.
“I just think it’s going to be such a trip for people to come out here and be like holy cow, this all happened seemingly overnight,” Kenosha Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski.
The traditional grass and dirt field survived for over 100 years. It was a source of contention for players, coaches, and especially ground crews.
“As you know in Wisconsin, the springs are brutal and the winters are brutal,” Goralski said.
With funding assistance from the city, the Kingfish hope to turn Simmons Field into a community venue with opportunities to host a variety of teams, sports, and entertainment.
The team strives to combine the stadium’s historic past with modern-day amenities.
“It’s really about entertaining people,” Goralski said.
