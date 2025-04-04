A Kenosha Icon: Tenuta's celebrates 75 years of tradition, family and flavor

KENOSHA, Wis. — It started as a small corner store in 1950, selling malts, deli meats and a single aisle of groceries. Now, Tenuta's Delicatessen is a Kenosha landmark, known nationwide for its Italian specialties and old-school charm.

For 75 years, the Tenuta family has been at the heart of the business, carrying on the dream of founder John N. Tenuta.

Third-generation owner Chris Tenuta and his sons, Dan and Nick, said the secret to their success is simple: community, tradition, and great food.

“Especially older customers coming in, they knew my father and grandfather and they tell us how we’re carrying on the tradition,” Tenuta said. “The kids are working hard and continuing the family legacy.”

Tenuta's

The fourth generation of Tenutas—Dan and Nick—grew up stocking shelves, making pizzas and learning what it takes to keep the family business thriving.

"It's a great feeling to know that we've made it 75 years," Nick said. "We couldn't have done it without our great employees, our loyal customers, and our family that's helped us along the way."

The Tenuta's

From a local favorite to a destination for food lovers across the country, Tenuta’s continues to grow while staying true to its roots.

“There’s a good feeling knowing that we’ve been able to do it for as long as we have,” Dan said.

Tenuta’s will be celebrating 75 years with special giveaways throughout the week. Stop by and be part of Kenosha history.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip