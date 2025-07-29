A house divided: Cubs and Brewers fans face off under one roof in Kenosha

KENOSHA — In Kenosha, a city nestled near the border of Wisconsin and Illinois, baseball loyalties are split — especially when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs go head-to-head.

At Puzzle House, fans of both teams came together for the series, which could shake up the National League playoff race.

“I grew up in Illinois and then ended up moving about 20 years ago, so I adopted the Brewers,” said Baron Olsen at Puzzle House. “But still a Cubs fan at heart.”

Baron Olsen

Just a few blocks away at Champions Sports Bar, the atmosphere was just as charged.

“Go Brewers, it’s a hot team,” said Art DeBaere. “We’re in Wisconsin right now — it’s a battlefront rivalry.”

Watch: Cubs and Brewers fans face off under one roof in Kenosha

Border battle between Brewers and Cubs continues

With both teams battling for the top spot in the National League Central, the stakes are personal for many in Kenosha. Fans say it’s about more than just baseball — it’s tradition and pride.

Art DeBaere

“It gives us that push to each other, and it gives us something to talk about,” Olsen said. “As you can tell, in a place like this, we’re both friendly but still rooting against one another.”

Fans say this classic matchup is one they won’t forget, no matter who comes out on top.

“It adds excitement to the city in the summer,” DeBaere said. “Both teams are in first place, battling it out. It’s a great rivalry for baseball.”

