KENOSHA, Wis. — At Lomeli Meats & Produce in Kenosha, the doors were locked and the shelves untouched on Monday. For owner Karla Arzate, the decision to close wasn’t about losing sales—it was about making a statement.

"As a Hispanic community, we are essential to this country, and we need to support one another," Arzate said. "As a business owner, I think it's important to show my community that we are together on this, united on this."

Lomeli Meats & Produce was one of several businesses in Kenosha that shut down for "A Day Without Immigrants," a nationwide protest pushing back against recent government policies and highlighting the role of immigrant workers.

Karla Arzate

Community members like Juan Cavazos said the movement is urgent.

"It's bad what's going on; it's just going to get worse and worse," Cavazos said.

For many in Kenosha’s Hispanic community, this is personal.

"They have a sense of community here, and a lot of people are scared right now," said Lucas Zanin, a community member. "I just hope there can be a pathway to citizenship for hardworking Hispanics who don’t cause any trouble, who contribute to the communities, and who add value to this country."

'A Day Without Immigrants': Businesses in Kenosha shut down in show of solidarity

For supporters of the movement, today was about sending a message—not just to lawmakers, but to neighbors and businesses—that immigrants aren’t just part of the economy; they are the backbone of it.

"We all have immigrant people in our families, and we have to be able to be respectful of one another," said Angie Arzate, a community organizer.

Angie Arzate

She hopes today’s message leads to real change.

"Don't forget who has your back and who is capitalizing on our culture," Angie said.

Karla Arzate agreed and emphasized the strength of the Hispanic community.

"We are a powerful ethnic group that this country needs," Arzate said.

Organizers plan to continue the conversation with workshops in the coming weeks.

