A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed by an intoxicated driver in Kenosha, according to police

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 62-year-old man was hit by an intoxicated driver and was trapped under the car in Kenosha Saturday night, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

KPD responded with the Kenosha Fire Department at about 9 p.m. and got the man out from under the car, but he had significant injuries from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed off about six blocks on Sheridan Rd. from 57th St. to 63rd St.

The driver, Sheila Tennin, a 37-year-old Waukegan resident, was reported to have been under the influence of THC, according to the KPD.

She was arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. Tennin was charged with knowingly operating a vehicle while suspended, causing death and operating while intoxicated.

According to a release by KPD, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported impairment includes intoxication from drugs, controlled substances and alcohol.

Taking a taxi, ride-sharing or asking a sober friend to drive are a few ways to prevent accidents, according to KPD.

KPD called the Major Crash Assistance Team to help investigate the accident.

