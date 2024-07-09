58-year-old grandmother takes bronze medal at U.S. Olympic Team Trial

SOMERS, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate Michelle Rohl is a three-time Olympian who has little trouble keeping up with runners one-fourth her age.

“I am very grateful that I can still be out there running,” Rohl said. “And feel good running.”

TMJ4 News Michelle Rohl, University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate, three-time U.S. Olympian.

The 58-year-old Rohl was the oldest competitor at the recent U.S. Olympics Team Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Rohl, a Madison native, finished third in the women’s 20-kilometer race walking event in one hour, and 42 minutes.

It was the exact same spot on the podium – 32 years prior – where she qualified for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

“I was third in my first Olympic trials with my own baby,” Rohl said. “And now I came in third in this Olympic trials with a grandbaby.”

For the first time since 1984, Parkside will not have a race walker in the Olympics.

Rohl finished third behind former Parkside runners Robyn Stevens (1:37.38) and Miranda Melville (1:39.38).

None of their times met the Olympic qualifying standard.

Kenosha native Mike DeWitt coached all three runners at Parkside. He’s coached eight Olympians.

“Coaching is fun,” said DeWitt, who is in his 52nd season coaching. “It keeps me energized.”

TMJ4 News Mike DeWitt, longtime race walking coach.

Rohl will compete in the World Masters Athletics Championships next month in Sweden.

