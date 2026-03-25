KENOSHA — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman inside their apartment appeared in court Tuesday — and a judge set a $2 million cash bond after the state revealed details about the shooting.

Brandyn Hall, 35, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct while armed in connection with the death of 37-year-old Amber Montana at the Tan Oak Apartments in Twin Lakes.

Brandyn Hall

In court Tuesday, the state ADA told the judge that Hall admitted to having ten rounds in the magazine — and said he fired all of them.

Twin Lakes Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tan Oak Apartments just after 9 a.m. Monday following a report of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and found Montana deceased inside the residence from fatal gunshot wounds.

Watch: $2M bond set in deadly Twin Lakes shooting, suspect in court

Deadly shooting suspect appears in court

Also inside the apartment at the time was an 11-month-old child and a dog. Both were unharmed and later turned over to the care of a family member.

Detectives gathered evidence and obtained a confession from Hall during the investigation, according to the press release.

In one of the most emotional moments of Tuesday's hearing, Amber's mother addressed the court directly, saying this should not have happened to her daughter.

This case is under review by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

We will continue to follow this case as it moves through the courts.

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