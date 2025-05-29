KENOSHA, Wis. — A 22-year-old murder case that left a Kenosha County family without answers for decades is finally seeing movement. Two people, including the victim’s own wife, are now facing charges in the 2003 killing of Navy veteran David Vanderzee.

Vanderzee, 47, was found shot five times in the back of the head inside his Town of Randall home on the evening of September 23, 2003. His body was discovered by his wife of just two months, Roxanna Vanderzee-Collins.

Now, two decades later, Collins and her alleged lover, John Viskocil, are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide as parties to a crime. Prosecutors say the pair conspired to carry out what they’re calling an “execution-style” murder.

Watch: 22 years later: Kenosha County cold case cracked, wife and alleged lover charged

22 years later: Kenosha County cold case cracked, wife and alleged lover charged in “execution-style” murder

At the time of the killing, Viskocil and Collins were reportedly having an affair. According to the criminal complaint, Viskocil had been a close friend of the victim.

While the murder weapon was never recovered, investigators say bullet fragments were consistent with firearms previously owned by Viskocil.

The case remained cold until recently, when new statements from a former girlfriend of Viskocil’s cast doubt on his original alibi.

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis said reopening the case was a priority for his office.

Xavier Solis

“In the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, crime supported by evidence will no longer sit on shelves,” Solis said. “Violent offenders will be held accountable.”

Both Collins and Viskocil are currently in custody. Neither has entered a plea. If convicted, they face life in prison.

“We want to make sure that every victim of a crime receives the justice that they deserve… and I want the family to know that here in Kenosha County, we will fight to make sure the victim in this case does get justice,” Solis said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip