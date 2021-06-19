Wisconsinites reflect and celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150 years, but this year Wisconsinites say it's even more special because it's a federal holiday.

TMJ 4 Kenosha Juneteenth celebration

Wisconsinites filled the streets of Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and many other cities to celebrate freedom in many ways.

"It's about time because we waited over a hundred years for this opportunity," Dan Conegin said.

TMJ 4 Racine Juneteenth celebration

Racine Juneteenth Committe Chair Lesia Hill-Driver said today is not only about gathering, eating, and having fun but remembering how far we've come.

"Freedom to me is one's ability to grow and prosper here in the United States," Hill-Driver said. "We paid the price for our freedom a long time ago."

Rochelle Dorece at the Racine Juneteenth celebrations and she beamed with excitement to be reunited with people once again.

"It do feel like a family reunion you get to see people; meet new people and you get to enjoy one another in a peaceful and safe way," Dorece said.

In Kenosha, the Ferraro family took the day to immerse their children in diversity and celebrate the holiday.

"At this age they start very young learning things and to learn that we're all equal we're all the same and mommy and daddy support the community," Mitch Ferraro said.

His daughters smiled and said they had fun and enjoyed supporting the community.

Organizers said that's what it's all about, coming together as one to celebrate how far we've come and where we are headed.

