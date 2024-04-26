Volunteers needed for Milwaukee's 53rd Annual Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration

You have a chance to be part of one of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth Day Celebrations in the country!

Northcott Neighborhood House is looking for volunteers to help with the 53rd Annual Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, and be able to work a minimum shift of three hours. Volunteer shifts begin at 7 a.m. and go as late as 4 p.m.

Tasks include set up, tear down, traffic control, and helping spectators, vendors, and parade participants.

For more information on volunteering for the Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration, or to apply, click here.

TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade. You can watch live on Wednesday, June 19th at 9 a.m.

You can view the volunteer PDF below:

