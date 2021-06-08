Watch
Volunteers needed for Milwaukee’s 50th Juneteenth Day Parade & Celebration

juneteenth day
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 08, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Northcott Neighborhood House is looking for volunteers to be a part of its 50th Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration.

Volunteers, also known as courtesy ambassadors, help with set up, greeting attendees, answering questions, working the Kid Zone, crowd control, and tear down.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and must be willing to attend a brief volunteer job training.

They have the choice of working a 4-hour shift or a one-day shift.

To apply, download the form below and drop it off or mail it to Northcott Neighborhood House located at 2460 North 6th St. in Milwaukee.

