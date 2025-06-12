Veterans zone at Juneteenth celebration to provide resources and support

MILWAUKEE — One group is working to ensure veterans have access to important resources during this years Juneteenth festivities in Milwaukee.

The veterans zone aims to connect former service members with organizations that can provide assistance with claims, homelessness prevention, suicide prevention, and other vital services.

"We want all the veteran organizations and all the vets and veteran families to know to come out and enjoy, to take advantage of the different resources, the different groups that will be there," Andrew Calhoun said.

Veterans have traditionally played a significant role in the Juneteenth parade, with the historical covered troop from the 1800s leading the procession each year. The veterans zone will also feature an encampment where visitors can experience historical placements and enter tents to learn more.

The veterans zone serves a crucial purpose in helping former service members reintegrate into their communities.

"Sometimes there's a disconnect when people leave the service or even people who are in service every day. When you go back to the local community, they may not know how to connect with other people. They may be suffering from PTSD or other things," Calhoun said. "This kind of gives you a band of brother kind of feel that, 'I'm not out here by myself.' It could be a job resource, could look for housing. It's just a way of trying to reach our hands out to all those who come out of service."

This marks the third year for the veterans zone, which continues to grow as organizers work to create more opportunities for veterans to connect with each other and access needed resources.

