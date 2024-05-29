The 'Veterans Zone' to make a return to the Juneteenth Parade this year

The Veterans Zone is making a return to the Juneteenth Parade this year.

The space dedicated to honoring and providing resources for Black veterans is at the Juneteenth Parade in Milwaukee made it's debut last year.

Commander Shawn Owens, also known as 'Shan,' is one of the many veterans you'll see at Milwaukee's 53rd annual Juneteenth parade and Veteran Zone.

Owens joined TMJ4 News at 4 on Wednesday afternoon to discuss this year’s Veterans Zone, why it’s important, and his role in it.

Watch the full interview above.

For information on how to volunteer for the Juneteenth Parade, click here.

