Watch Now
NewsJuneteenth

Actions

The Foundation of America's Black Holocaust Museum: A story of survival and forgiveness

Steph Connects with the Son of the Museum's Founder
Virgil Cameron son of Dr. James Cameron
Virgil Cameron
Steph Connects with Virgil Cameron
Virgil Cameron son of Dr. James Cameron
Executive Director America's Black Holocaust Museum
Steph and Brad Pruitt
Dr. James Cameron
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 18, 2024

MILWAUKEE — America’s Black Holocaust Museum anchors Milwaukee’s Brownsville neighborhood.

The museum was first started by Dr. James Cameron.

America's Black Holocaust Museum
America's Black Holocaust Museum

There were several iterations of the museum, from the basement of Cameron's home to multiple storefronts.

Each time he opened a different space, Dr. Cameron opened on Juneteenth.

Dr. James Cameron spent his life documenting the plight of African Americans' perseverance, and excellence.

Virgil Cameron son of Dr. James Cameron
Steph Connects with Virgil Cameron

His first accounts were written from his own terrifying narrow escape from a lynching at 16 years old while growing up in Indiana.

Dr. Cameron's son Virgil Cameron reflects on his father's story of freedom and forgiveness.

"He would say that he forgave the people that did this, but never forget. Forgive but never forget," said Virgil Cameron.

For more information, click here.

Steph and Brad Pruitt
Black Holocaust Museum

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Here's the map for this year's Juneteenth parade and celebration Learn more about the history of Juneteenth Donate to Northcott House