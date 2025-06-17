Senior zone to offer bingo, dancing and more at Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration

One of the oldest Juneteenth celebrations in the country is just days away, featuring a parade, food vendors and activities for the whole family.

The Milwaukee festival includes different zones tailored to specific groups, including a Kid Zone, Teen Zone, Veterans Zone and Senior Zone, each offering unique activities and entertainment options.

Jacqueline Davis, who helps organize the Senior Zone, says it will provide a special space for older attendees to enjoy the festivities.

"I would love for the seniors to come have a great time. We're going to be playing bingo. We're going to do our boots on the ground, and the seniors are so excited about that," Davis said.

The Senior Zone will feature raffles, dancing and other activities designed specifically for older participants.

"We would like to make sure the seniors feel like they're safe and the whole thing will be safe. But our seniors are excellent over there, and we've been getting new peoples coming in. It's just exciting," Davis said.

The Senior Zone is an extension of the senior club at Northcott Neighborhood House.

Visitors can find the Senior Zone on Juneteenth Day at the intersection of MLK and Locust in the old Walgreens parking lot.

"That's where you can find me. That's where you can come have fun. You can do raffles. You can dance, we can do it all over there. And the seniors this year, they're really excited, and so am I. So we're going to have a good time," Davis said.

