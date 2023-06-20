Senior center's Juneteenth event celebrates Black history every day

MILWAUKEE — Although Juneteenth is over, one Milwaukee senior center is celebrating Black history every day.

At the Washington Park Senior Center, people from all over the community came together to celebrate Juneteenth.

The event included guest speakers and musical performances by people in the community.

Angela Hartley’s grandchildren were part of the event, holding flags and dancing.

“I love it I. I love it. To bring the youth with the old is a blessing by itself,” Harley beamed.

The day encouraged people of all ages to celebrate Black history, not just on Juneteenth, but all year long.

“Black history is American history, every day,” Bobby Thompson said. Thompson is a volunteer at the center and coordinated the celebration.

“It’s very important so we can move forward. In order to move forward, we need to know what happened in the past,” Thompson explained.

She usually hosts a Black History event in February, but it was canceled this year because of the weather. She decided doing it around Juneteenth would be a good fit instead.

“This was something I needed because I missed out on Juneteenth. To come here, get all this information, and spend time with these people, I feel like I didn’t miss out,” Hartley said.

The Washington Park Senior Center is one of five senior centers owned by Milwaukee County. Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin manages the centers. They are a non-profit providing services and opportunities to adults over 50 years old.

SOA serves over 5700 seniors around Milwaukee. The other centers include the Clinton Rose Senior Center, Kelly Senior Center, McGovern Park Senior Center, and Wilson Senior Center.

For more information on the services they offer, you canvisit their website.

