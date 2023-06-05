Milwaukee's future leaders recognized in Juneteenth Pageant

MILWAUKEE — The Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is a 31-year-old tradition honoring the past by recognizing the future.

The competition recognized African-American youth by awarding a Miss Juneteenth, Mister Juneteenth, Little Miss Juneteenth, and Little Mister Juneteenth title to four kids.

Sunday afternoon at the Forest County Potawatomi Wgema Campus, several Milwaukee youth showcased their talents, skills, intelligence, and what Juneteenth means to them.

After the pageant, Adaobi Nnamuchi was named Miss Juneteenth 2023.

“I want to make sure I live not only up to the hype of what the other past Miss Juneteenth's were, but to even set a new goal or expectation for it,” Nnamuchi said.

In the audience, previous winners watched and cheered the kids on. One of those winners was District 6 Alderwoman Millie A. Coggs. She was the second ever Miss Juneteenth, and her daughter was the second ever Little Miss Juneteenth.

“It’s great to see the tradition continue because we all see the celebration of Juneteenth, and this allows young people to study more about what Juneteenth really is, what it is to be a part of it, and how to help represent the community if they win,” Coggs explained.

Hosted by Northcott Neighborhood House, the pageant awarded roughly $1,500 in cash, prizes, and scholarships to the four recipients.

Terri Alisemims was Miss Juneteenth in 2022. She passed off her title to Nnamuchi.

“It’s kind of like representing a legacy which is being able to share with the rest of the community and bring awareness to Juneteenth and why we celebrate,” Alisemims said.

The winners of the competition are provided year-round opportunities to network and do service around the community.

The winners will also be featured in the Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration on Monday, June 19, 2023.

TMJ4 News will broadcast and stream the parade live that Monday.

