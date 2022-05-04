Watch
Milwaukee's 51st Juneteenth Day Parade: How to participate

TMJ4
The 50th Juneteenth Parade in Milwaukee in 2021.
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 will be partnering with the Northcott Neighborhood House 51th Juneteenth Jubilee Parade to provide live coverage of the parade.

The annual parade is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. on June 19, 2022.

This year they are adding floats, marching bands and dance/drill groups competitions.

If you wish to participate in the parade competitions, organizers have provided the following materials to sign up. The deadline to register is Friday, May 13. When your application has been reviewed and approved, you will receive an email confirmation. Within one week of that email, you will get another email detailing training and other information.

Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.

CLICK HERE to watch TMJ4's live coverage of the Juneteenth Parade in 2021.

