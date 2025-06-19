Milwaukee resident highlights Juneteenth progress as Summerfest kicks off with special admission deal

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is opening its gates this week with a special celebration of Juneteenth, marking the first night of the festival with music, culture and community.

In partnership with Northcott Neighborhood House, Summerfest is inviting attendees to continue the city's Juneteenth celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park. The programming begins after the annual Juneteenth Day parade and festival on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 19, the grounds will feature live performances and cultural programming in celebration of the holiday. Entry will be just $19 after 6 p.m.

For Milwaukee resident Julien Johnson, it’s more than just a concert — it’s a symbol of progress.

“Like it’s just the fact that that’s really cool — after you go to the [parade and street festival] because I’m going to the morning thing. Thankfully, I’m not working,” Johnson said. “I’ll be able to go to that and then go to Summerfest, potentially. That’s amazing to me because it shows how much progress Juneteenth has made. I know the celebration has been happening for over 50 years at this point, I think.”

Johnson says the collaboration between Northcott and Summerfest reflects how far the holiday has come — and how deeply it’s resonating with the community.

Watch: Summerfest kicks off with special Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee

Milwaukee resident excited for Summerfest's Juneteenth collaboration

“So to hear this collaboration happening — that’s dope. That’s the best thing to say for it.” Johnson added that even in casual conversations, the excitement around the expanded celebration is building.

“Even when I was talking to some of my friends who also go to church about like going to Juneteenth, it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go to the Summerfest after,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah — it’s Summerfest this year too.’”

More Juneteenth events at Summerfest

The celebrations don’t stop on Thursday. Summerfest is also hosting “A Taste of Juneteenth” on Saturday, giving festivalgoers another chance to engage with music, food and vendors that spotlight Black culture and creativity.

And on Friday, June 20, families can take advantage of Shorewest Children’s Fest Day. From noon to 3 p.m., all guests entering during that window get in for free. There will be discounted food options, hands-on activities for kids and a “Map of Fun” to help families explore the park.

You can find a full list of Summerfest admission promotions and programming details at Summerfest.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip