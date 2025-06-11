Milwaukee Juneteenth organizers look to make celebration more inclusive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration, one of the largest in the country, is adding a new Pan-African zone this year as organizers work to make the event inclusive for everyone.

Tony Kearney, executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House, said the celebration will feature zones for children, veterans, seniors, and now a Pan-African area.

"What we're trying to do is to make sure that we have something for everyone. What's important for us to understand is that we have one America. Some other people think there's something different, but we're all Americans, and this day of celebration is for all Americans, irregardless of color," Kearney said.

Kearney emphasized that Juneteenth is American history that should be celebrated by everyone.

"We didn't have some other countries fighting that war that ended slavery. We had all of us engaged in that suffering. So we all need to be celebrating the outcome of it. We still have a lot of work to do in this country, and coming together helps us do it. Separating does not," Kearney said.

This year's Juneteenth celebration coincides with Summerfest, and organizers are working to create a lasting partnership between the two major Milwaukee events.

"We're trying our best to come up with a great plan that's going to be lasting, to work with Summerfest, and you have two very, very great festivals. And if we can get people to come to Milwaukee to experience both, for Milwaukeeans, if we can get African Americans to go to Summerfest and to get non African Americans to come to the Juneteenth," Kearney said.

He noted that while Juneteenth has become more diverse in recent years, "it's not diverse enough yet. We want everybody to understand that Juneteenth is for all of us."

The Juneteenth celebration will take place Thursday, June 19, with live coverage beginning at 9 a.m.

