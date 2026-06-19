Milwaukee business owner says Juneteenth parade shows a city 'growing and working together' each year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has one of the longest-running Juneteenth celebrations in the country, and for Diamond Johnson, the annual parade is about more than just marching — it's about connection, culture and community.

Johnson, co-owner of Cream City Social Eatery on Milwaukee's east side, said the parade is a tradition she looks forward to every year.

"I march in a Juneteenth parade for my culture. I march for freedom. I march because it's a part of our history."

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Thousands gathered on the parade route as local organizations and businesses walked alongside one another. Johnson said Milwaukee's long-running celebration is a reflection of what the city stands for.

"That says that our city is involved, that say that our city is growing, and it shows that our city is working together."

For Johnson, the parade is also an opportunity to grow her network and meet new faces.

"I look forward to connecting with other people, other businesses. I look forward to seeing the children waving. I look forward to, you know, it's still exercise, but I mainly look forward to just connecting and meeting new people. You never know who you'll meet out there every year, so it's a different experience every year."

Cream City Social Eatery has been open for 3 years and hosts community events throughout the year. Johnson describes it as a cultural restaurant and social gathering space.

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