MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration, one of the largest in the country, will feature an expanded kids zone offering free food and activities for children ages 5 to 12.

The kids zone is a collaboration with Northcott Neighborhood House.

Travis Landry, co-chair of the kids zone, said the dedicated space gives children their own area to enjoy the celebration.

"We really needed to separate the kids from the adults to enjoy the Juneteenth activity so that they can have their own area to play and have fun, and this way the adults don't have kids running all over," Landry said.

Watch: Kids zone returns to Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

This year's kids zone will be located at Martin Luther King Elementary School, with expanded space to accommodate more activities.

For safety, children will receive wristbands with parent contact information.

"They have to be registered, and they will get a bracelet on their wrist with their parent phone number, just in case a parent lose a kid," Landry said.

The expanded space will allow for new activities designed by local children themselves including a bike race and farm animals on site.

The Milwaukee Police Department will provide an ice cream truck, and all children will receive free hamburgers and hot dogs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

