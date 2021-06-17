Kid's Zone at Juneteenth Celebration featuring carnival rides, petting zoo and more

MILWAUKEE — The organizer of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Celebration and Parade released more details on the Kid's Zone this Saturday.

The Northcott Neighborhood House says the Kid's Zone is free to kids 12 and under. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kid's Zone includes:

Carnival rides

Petting Zoo

Food: hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, water and ice cream

Carnival games

Live DJ

Prizes

A lost and found

Cooling tents

Chess for kids

Face painting

Track-less train

Rock climber

TMJ4 News will broadcasting and streaming the parade live Saturday starting at 8:10 a.m.

A map of the Juneteenth celebration:

