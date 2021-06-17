Kid's Zone at Juneteenth Celebration featuring carnival rides, petting zoo and more

MILWAUKEE — The organizer of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Celebration and Parade released more details on the Kid's Zone this Saturday.
The Northcott Neighborhood House says the Kid's Zone is free to kids 12 and under. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Kid's Zone includes:
- Carnival rides
- Petting Zoo
- Food: hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, water and ice cream
- Carnival games
- Live DJ
- Prizes
- A lost and found
- Cooling tents
- Chess for kids
- Face painting
- Track-less train
- Rock climber
TMJ4 News will broadcasting and streaming the parade live Saturday starting at 8:10 a.m.
A map of the Juneteenth celebration: