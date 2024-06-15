Juneteenth Milwaukee Freedom Ball; highlights community leaders, raises money for the Juneteenth pageant

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee community came out in full support of the annual Juneteenth Freedom Ball at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Three people were honored tonight at the ball for their commitment to improving the community.

Mike Falbo received the 'Joseph M. Winston Community Commitment Award.'

Janette Mitchell-Herrera was honored as the 2024 Freedom Ball Volunteer of the Year.'

Steve Mahan, was celebrated as the 2024 Freedom Ball Father of the Year.

Our very own Stephanie Brown emceed the event, which helped raise money for the Juneteenth pageant.

