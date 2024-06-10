Watch Now
Grand Marshall announced for the 53rd annual Juneteenth Celebration

Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 10, 2024

MILWAUKEE — We're about one week from Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Tony Kearney, the executive director of the Northcott Neighborhood House, and Army Sergeant First Class Dennis Robinson joined TMJ4 to announce the Grand Marshall of the 53rd annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Major General Johhny Davis, a native of Milwaukee, will be the Grand Marshall.

Kearney and Robinson discussed Davis’s background and the importance of the Veterans Zone at the Juneteenth Celebration.

