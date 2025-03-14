Watch Now
Details released for Milwaukee's 2025 Juneteenth Parade

This year's parade will once again be broadcast live on TMJ4 and TMJ4.com.
MILWAUKEE — Details have been released for Milwaukee's 2025 Juneteenth Jubilee Parade, which will once again air live on TMJ4.

The theme for this year's parade, taking place on Thursday, June 19, is "Juneteenth - A Celebration of Love, Life, and Freedom."

For those who want to take part in the parade, registration is open until Sunday, May 18. There will be a parade information meeting for all participants on Friday, June 6.

You can complete your parade application at JuneteenthMilwaukee.com. There is a $54 application fee.

Faith-based, non-profit, community, and education organizations are eligible for monetary awards in the categories of floats, dance, and marching bands.

The parade also needs volunteers each year to function. You can sign up to volunteer at JuneteenthMilwaukee.com.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade is organized anually by the Northcott Neighborhood House. If you are interested in sponsoring the parade, you can email Mr. Tony Kearney at tkearney@northcotthouse.org.

