Details released for Milwaukee's 2025 Juneteenth Parade

MILWAUKEE — Details have been released for Milwaukee's 2025 Juneteenth Jubilee Parade, which will once again air live on TMJ4.

The theme for this year's parade, taking place on Thursday, June 19, is "Juneteenth - A Celebration of Love, Life, and Freedom."

Watch previous coverage: Crowds reunite for Milwaukee's Juneteenth Celebration:

Crowds reunite for Milwaukee's 53rd Juneteenth Celebration

For those who want to take part in the parade, registration is open until Sunday, May 18. There will be a parade information meeting for all participants on Friday, June 6.

You can complete your parade application at JuneteenthMilwaukee.com. There is a $54 application fee.

Faith-based, non-profit, community, and education organizations are eligible for monetary awards in the categories of floats, dance, and marching bands.

The parade also needs volunteers each year to function. You can sign up to volunteer at JuneteenthMilwaukee.com.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade is organized anually by the Northcott Neighborhood House. If you are interested in sponsoring the parade, you can email Mr. Tony Kearney at tkearney@northcotthouse.org.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip