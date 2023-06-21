Committee members meet to evaluate Juneteenth celebration after mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — 24 hours after hosting the largest Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee's history, committee members met once again inside the gym of Northcott Neighborhood House Monday. This time, to evaluate the day's events that some say were tarnished by a mass shooting.

For executive director Tony Kearny, the turn of events was a gut punch to what was a peaceful and joyous occasion.

"51 successful years, and then this incident mars. I felt like I was stabbed in the heart," said Tony Kearney the executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House and president of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration.

The shooting, along with event safety, was top of mind for committee members

"We had to come together to talk about what happened, what could we have done differently. We believe we did everything right. I believe MPD and the sheriff's department responded the way they were supposed to respond," said Kearney. "There's not a lot you can do to stop a five-second activity. Even if we had a police officer for every single person."

Then, members went around the table where they gave rundowns, proposed new ideas, and offered up solutions for the parade.

"I think we should have big signs to help communicate to people don't throw candy, stay off the road, whatever the signs are just give people big instructions that they can walk around with up and down the parade route," said Fidel Verdin.

"If we are able to measure the economic impact we will have more attention," said Bria Grant.

But the biggest question asked at the table Monday was will Milwaukee see another Juneteenth celebration next year?

"There will be a Juneteenth 2024 and we are planning for that now," said Kearney.

Kearny says the gun violence he saw Monday won't dissuade the committee from moving forward with the Milwaukee tradition.

"It won't stop us. We'll try to make this a teaching moment for our children," said Kearney.

Committee leaders say they'll meet again later this month with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to create a more concrete plan for next year's celebration.

