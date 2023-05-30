Celebrating the past, present, and future of Milwaukee's Juneteenth at the Freedom Ball

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to Juneteenth is on, but before the Jubilee Parade on June 19, Northcott Neighborhood House is preparing for the Freedom Ball on June 10.

The ball is a chance to honor and celebrate the past, present, and future of Juneteenth in Milwaukee. At the center of the Freedom Ball are the countless volunteers who have made Milwaukee's Juneteenth possible for the last 52 years.

"It's an opportunity to lift our trailblazers and pioneers who have supported Juneteenth and Northcott for all these decades," said Juneteenth Director of Operations Elizabeth Coggs.

Tyrone Daniels, who has been a part of the celebration since it started, was honored last year. In addition to volunteers, Northcott's plan will celebrate two other honorees.

"We will also be recognizing father of the year and an individual will be getting a community commitment award," said Northcott Neighborhood House Director Tony Kearney.

The ball is also about passing on tradition and looking to the future. Each year a Miss and Mister Juneteenth are crowned and the ball contributes to the scholarships those young people receive.

"We're going to be lifting our youth up who are winners, and the entire court, of the Juneteenth scholarship pageant," Coggs said. "We're letting our older, seasoned leaders work with the youth that are up and coming that will lead and continue to guide this legacy."

You can buy tickets to the Freedom Ball by contacting Northcott Neighborhood House, but there are only a few tickets left.

If you can't make it to the ball, everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the Juneteenth parade.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip