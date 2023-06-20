Artists battle it out during mural competition at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

MILWAUKEE — Seven hours, six artists, one competition: Create and design a mural that that's represents what Juneteenth means to them.

In a matter of seconds, the hours six artists had put in to make their murals come to life, had ended.

"I didn't feel like giving up, but I am hot. I've been hot since I got here around 8, and we didn't start till 9," said mural artist Reana Smith.

TMJ4

For the second year in a row, True Skool, a youth organization in Milwaukee, held a mural contest during Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration.

"The theme this year is 'I am a Juneteenth'," said Shalina Ali, the co-executive director of True Skool. "Each of these pieces is really embodying what it means to each of these individual artists of what does Juneteenth mean to me."

With spectators watching in real-time, artists spent the next seven hours their perspectives of Juneteenth to life.

"Infinite knowledge is kind of the concept of this piece," said mural artist Jean Tate. "Reading history and then writing history. So she's over here applying for the space program at NASA."

TMJ4

"When I thought of 'I am Juneteenth' I initially thought about just being black. Like a woman," said Smith. "She's pregnant. I was just thinking about how women bring life into the world and joy and happiness and I just feel like Juneteenth is about being happy for who we are."

With cash prizes on the line, judges took their time taking in each piece. But the artists involved in the competition said it meant so much more than taking home first place.

"More than winning, it's important for people walking by to really resonate with the space and that's what's been happening so I'm excited," said Tate.

"It resonates with every generation no matter what," said artist Shelbey Renae.

True Skool says all six murals will be showcased at their fall gallery later this year.

