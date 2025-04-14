Watch Now
Applications now open for 34th annual Juneteenth Pageant in Milwaukee

The 2025 Juneteenth Pageant applications are now open. The deadline is Friday, April 18.
Posted

Applications are now open for the 34th annual Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant in Milwaukee.

This scholarship competition, presented by Northcott Neighborhood House, is open to African American youth in two categories: Miss Juneteenth and Mister Juneteenth, ages 14 years old to 18 years old and Little Miss Juneteenth and Mister Jr. Juneteenth, ages 8 years old to 13 years old.

Contestants will compete for up to $1,500.00 in cash, prizes and scholarships. In addition to the prizes, Miss, Juneteenth, Mister Juneteenth, Little Miss Juneteenth and/or Mister Juneteenth, Jr. and Little Miss & Mister Jr. Juneteenth along with his/her court will be prominently featured in the Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration on Thursday, June 19.

To enter, submit a completed application online or deliver it in person to 2460 N 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53212.

Those who submit the applications online will still be required to bring the following items to 2460 N 6th St, Milwaukee.

  • A 250-word essay on the subject: "Juneteenth...A Celebration of Love, Life, and Freedom”
  • Proof of age (copy of photo ID with date of birth)
  • A copy of most recent report card and transcript (Applicant must carry a minimum of a 2.5 GPA)

Deadline for submission of application is Friday, April 18.
For more information, please call 414-372-3770.

