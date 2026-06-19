40-Plus Double Dutch Club brings joy and message of community service to Juneteenth parade

MILWAUKEE — The 40+ Double Dutch Club marched in Friday's Junteenth parade, bringing with them a message of community, joy, and the celebration of aging.

Angela, a member of the club, said the group's presence at the event reflects its core mission.

"It's so important for us to be out here today because we're out here in our community, and that is part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club."

"We are about community. We're about sharing joy in our community."

Beyond the ropes, the club gives back throughout the year. Members make a point to get out into the community each month, and during the holidays they provide food and care packages to people experiencing homelessness.

Angela Scott

"We do things, try to get out each and every month in the community and during the holidays, we feed the unhoused, we go out, we give out care packages. We make sure that we are visible in our community," Angela said.

The club is also a space specifically designed for women over 40.

Watch: Kidd O'Shea hops in with the 40+ Double Dutch Club:

Kidd O'Shea jumps rope with the 40-plus double dutch club

"Making sure that women that are over 40 know that they have a place that they can come to and just stop adulting for a while to know that after 40 there is life, there is joy, and where there's a strong woman, there's a strong world," Angela said.

One of the club's most visible traditions is members proudly displaying their ages on the backs of their shirts.

Kidd O'Shea

"We in 40 Plus Double Dutch envision a world where aging is celebrated," Angela said.

Among those marching, Pandora is 58 and Row is 54. The club's oldest member is 91 years old and lives in Illinois.

The club meets every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Abundant Faith Church of Integrity in Milwaukee. More information is available at 40plusdoubledutchclub.org, and the group is also on Facebook and Instagram.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip