‘We’ll march on’: Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church speaks to TMJ4 after steeple fire

JEFFERSON, Wisconsin — Late Monday evening St. John the Baptist Church in Jefferson County was struck by lightning, causing its steeple to catch on fire.

Steve Schiferl St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on fire after storms Monday night, taken by Steve Schiferl

The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. and emergency crews worked on the steeple for hours. The last fire truck did not leave until around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

TMJ4 crews were out there Monday night and came back Tuesday morning, where they spoke with Monsignor Donn Heiar, the pastor of the church.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Monsignor Donn Heiar is the pastor of the church. Has been the pastor for a year. He’s sad but says the church will soldier on. Was at the scene until 3 am

He said he was about an hour away when he got the call about the fire, but the office manager called the police.

When he arrived he saw the fire.

“Way up on the tip just below the cross,” Heiar said. “That’s about 205 feet up from the ground.”

Heiar says he stayed at the church til around 3 a.m., after the crews had the fire out. He then came back later that morning. He says, while this is a difficult time, he’s confident in his church and congregation.

“These are tough, tough times, but the church is strong,” Heiar said. “We talked about the storms that enter our lives, we’re in the midst of one but the Lord will wake up and he’ll take care of us, he’ll calm us and we’ll march on, we’ll soldier on.”

Heiar told TMJ4 that the next step is removing the cross from on top of the steeple, and then they’ll board up the damaged area.

TMJ4 also spoke with Dustin Krueger, a neighbor of the church who witnessed the fire starting.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Dustin Krueger is a neighbor who was waking up for work when he heard the lightning and thunder. He saw the glow when he looked outside and watched it for a bit before he went to work

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Krueger told TMJ4. “I woke up to a crash boom about 8:43 p.m. It was unexpected to roll over and see a flash of light through the window, It’s like what’s going on?”

TMJ4 spoke to Jefferson City EMS and Fire over the phone, and they said they had yet to release a statement on the incident.

