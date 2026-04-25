Watertown Fire Department battled early morning structure fire

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on early Saturday morning on Spaulding Street.
A Watertown Police Department patrol officer made the initial call.
According to initial information, there were large flames from an unknown source, which were shortly confirmed to be a fully involved residence.
Police on the scene initiated an evacuation of neighboring homes.
When crews arrived, they found a fully involved residential structure with exposures to two nearby homes.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to protect the two exposures. Mutual aid companies assisted with final extinguishment and overhaul.
Due to the fire damage and partial collapse of the second story, fire crews were unable to safely enter the structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Watertown Fire Department Fire Marsha is working with the Watertown Police Department.
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