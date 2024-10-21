Multiple emergency crews respond to an ethanol plant fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON — Multiple emergency crews from various municipalities responded to an ethanol plant fire at Aztalan Bio in Jefferson County.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but a statement from CEO of Aztalan Bio said no one was injured.

"We can confirm that a fire occurred earlier today at one of the dryers at Aztalan Bio's facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Thanks to the swift and professional response of local firefighters, the fire was contained, and no injuries were reported. While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, we are working closely with authorities to investigate. The plant is currently shut down, and no environmental impacts or hazards have been identified at this time. We are extremely grateful to the firefighters and first responders for their quick and effective assistance. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," CEO Jeff Oestmann said in an email statement.

Aztalan Bio is in Johnson Creek. According to its website, Aztalan Bio was the state's largest ethanol producer.

"In 2022, ClonBio Group Ltd. acquired Wisconsin's largest ethanol plant, located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. After a successful restart, the plant is awaiting its next chapter, which involves a complete transformation from a regular ethanol plant into an advanced biorefinery," the website said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as TMJ4 News learns more.

