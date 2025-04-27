Garage destroyed in fire, crews saved two neighboring homes from flames

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A garage caught fire Saturday morning in Fort Atkinson, and the local fire department arrived to find it engulfed in flames and the siding melting on two neighboring homes.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department (FAFD) said crews made it to the scene at the 300 block of Lincoln Ave. within three minutes of receiving the call, then started to put out the fire and cool the neighbor's siding to prevent the flames from spreading.

No one was in the garage or at the home when the fire started. Neighbors called the owners once crews arrived and they came back to assess the damage. They were able to go inside their home once power was back up and running Saturday, according to FAFD.

Fort Atkinson Fire Department A garage in Fort Atkinson caught fire Saturday morning.

"The fire crews made a great stop," Fire Chief Bruce Peterson said. "Their quick response and effective fire attack saved two homes from burning down this afternoon."

One firefighter had a minor injury to their leg at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but FAFD does not believe it to be suspicious.

The Fort Atkinson Police Department, the Whitewater Fire Department and the Lakeside Fire Department helped during the incident.

