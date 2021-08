Japan wins first baseball gold medal with shutout win over United States

BOX SCORE

Eleven days after Japan’s softball team shut out the United States for the gold medal at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, its baseball team accomplished the exact same feat on the exact same field.

The host nation pitched its way to a 2-0 win over the U.S. in the final of the first Olympic baseball tournament in 13 years Saturday. A third inning solo home run by Murakami Munetaka provided the only offense the gold medalists would need. Insurance came in the bottom of the eighth on an error by U.S. catcher Mark Kolozsvary, allowing Yamada Testudo to score from third.

Japan had never won an Olympic gold medal in five editions of Olympic baseball between 1992 and 2008, before the sport was ousted from the Olympic program. In 2015, the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee shortlisted baseball and softball – both supremely popular in Japan – as preferred events to be readmitted to the Games, if only for one cycle.