New push for cameras in Wisconsin's operating rooms

"I do believe this is the future of our medical records," the author of the bill, Rep. Christine Sinicki said.
The bill would allow any patient to make a request for their surgery to be recorded, which would then be a permanent part of their medical records.
"This is not about going after bad doctors or malpractice," Sinicki explained. "It's just a way for families to actually get some closure and get some answers."
More than 200,000 Americans die each year from medical errors. Forty percent of those errors happen in the O.R., but according to a government agency that helps improve patient care, Wisconsin was the top state in 2016 for quality health care.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association released a statement which said our state is on the right track. WHA doesn't feel this bill would improve patient safety.
"WHA has a strong commitment to transparency in healthcare and does not believe cameras in the operating room would add to that commitment to transparency and, even worse, will create distractions for the patient care team," the statement read.
Vollrath still doesn't have any answers when it comes to his wife.
"She gave up. She was in so much pain," Vollrath said.
Judy's official cause of death was complications from an infection. Vollrath hopes there's a future for this bill so other families are not left in the dark.
Grantcharov's O.R. Black Box Program is in several Toronto hospitals and is expanding, including a hospital in New York City sometime this year. One issue he brought up is with patients having access to recordings is privacy for the surgical team.
Rep. Sinicki says the bill was carefully drafted so that recordings in the O.R. would be subject to federal HIPAA laws, the same as medical records.