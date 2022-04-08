Kenosha nursing home closing in May, DHS working with residents to find new care

KENOSHA — According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Kenosha Estates Rehab and Care Center located at 1703 60th St. will close its doors on or around May 15.

A letter from the Dislocated Worker Unit of the DWD states 65 employees will be laid off.

News of the nursing home closure comes on the heels of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issuing the facility six federal citations in April of 2021.

Click here to read public inspections reports of the facility.

In 2019, the I-Team interviewed Elizabeth Parker and her 69-year-old mother, Susan, who was sent to the facility for rehab.

Parker claimed the building wasn't well maintained and she couldn't find staff. So, she took her mom out after only being there for one hour.

The I-Team contacted Kenosha Estates Rehab and Care for comment on the closure. So far, we have not received a response.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided the below statement to the I-Team:

"The Department of Health Services is aware of the closure and is working with the residents of Kenosha Estates Nursing and Rehab and their families to find new care options for the residents of the facility.



For information regarding the resident relocation process, please see the Resident Relocation Manual."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip