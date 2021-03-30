Menu

Illegal dumping on the rise in Milwaukee [PHOTOS]

The crime of illegal dumping is on the rise in Milwaukee. In 2019, the city received 266 complaints, according to the Department of Neighborhood Services. In 2020, they received 411 dumping complaints.

    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhoto by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe

    Illegal dump-sites across MilwaukeePhotographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe
