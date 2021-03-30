The crime of illegal dumping is on the rise in Milwaukee. In 2019, the city received 266 complaints, according to the Department of Neighborhood Services. In 2020, they received 411 dumping complaints.

Illegal dumping on the rise in Milwaukee [PHOTOS]

Illegal dump-sites across Milwaukee Photo by: Photographs by Tamott Wolverton, Shaun Gallagher and Marty Hobe

