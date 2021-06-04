I-Team: Fisher-Price infant products recalled after 4 deaths, 2 years after at least one incident

Fisher-Price has issued another recall for its infant products after four infant deaths were linked to its Rock 'n Glide Soother. The recall comes more than two years after at least one of the incidents occurred.

The federal safety agency, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the incidents happened between April 2019 - February 2020.

CPSC says there's a suffocation risk involved with the products and parents are being told to stop using the Rock 'n Glide Soother and another similar product, the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Glider.

Click here to see images of the products.

The Glider product has also been recalled, despite not having infant deaths reported because of its use.

The federal safety agency says combined, about 175,000 of these infant products were sold nationwide.

CPSC says the infants were reportedly placed on their backs in the product and were not restrained. They were later found on their stomachs.

The announcement comes about two years after Fisher-Price recalled nearly five million Rock n' Player Sleeper products after it was tied to dozens of infant deaths.

At first Fisher-Price just issued a warning to parents and caregivers about the Rock 'n Play Sleeper. At the time, the I-team held a Facebook live discussion about how many experts demanded the product be recalled.

As the I-team reported, many caregivers were selling their products online following the federal warning.

In late April of 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission denied the I-team's May of 2019 Freedom of Information Act requesting "All currently open investigations into baby products containing any of the following terms: Sleeper, rocker, bassinet, lounger, bouncer, cradle, carrier, co-sleeper."

CPSC denied the FOIA request, stating:

"The records that you have requested consist of Office of Compliance investigation files, incident reports, and investigation reports associated with open investigations. CPSC has determined that disclosing such records would cause an articulable harm to open and pending investigations."

In this most recent recall, according to a release sent to media outlets on June 4, CPSC states, "The fatalities were a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan, and an 11-week-old from Colorado," the CPSC statement reads.

The I-team requested an interview with Fisher-Price. Instead, a spokesperson emailed us the below statements:

"There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us. These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children." -- Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price

"We believe that every child should grow up in an environment surrounded by purposeful products that have been designed to keep them safe. As part of our commitment to safety, we have added respected leaders in quality, safety, and compliance; recently formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council (MSSC) comprised of renowned pediatricians; and launched the Safe Start education campaign focused on engaging parents and caregivers in important conversations about the safety, health, and development of babies and children." -- Fisher-Price spokesperson

If you own one of the products, you can get a full refund by clicking on one of the links below:

