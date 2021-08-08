Hungary adds yet another bronze medal to its stacked water polo haul

RESULTS

The biggest surprise about Hungary's water polo bronze medal match against Spain: the Central European country wasn't playing for gold.

Hungary has had incredible success with water polo since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1900. They've won a total of 16 medals, nine of them gold -- including a first-place three-peat from Sydney 2000 through Beijing 2008. The country hit a dry spell in London 2012 and Rio 2016, where they placed fifth.

But their 9-5 win over Spain at Tokyo's Tatsumi Water Polo Centre illustrates a return to form -- and provides the country with yet another medal in the event, even if it's not their preferred color.

Hungary consistently added to the scoreboard in each quarter, hogging the ball and taking shot after shot. Though the teams were tied at 5-5 halfway through the match, Hungary shut down Spain during the final two quarters -- adding four points to their total, while denying the Spaniards another goal.

The final rankings for fourth through 12th place were also determined:

4. Spain

5. Croatia

6. United States

7. Italy

8. Montenegro

9. Australia

10. Japan

11. Kazakhstan

12. South Africa