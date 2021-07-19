Watch
How to watch table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

USA Today Sports
Olympic table tennis competition gets underway on July 23 at the Tokyo Games.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:50:45-04

Table tennis competition begins on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and NBC will have all the can't miss moments covered. 

Kanak Jha, the youngest American Olympian at the Rio Games, headlines the United States' roster and is set to compete again in men's singles. Lily Zhang will represent the U.S. in women's singles while Zhou Xin and Nikhil Kumar will pair for the men's team contest and Liu Juan and Wang Huijing will pair on the women's side. 

Full Olympic table tennis draws: Women's Singles (Preliminary, Rounds 1-3) | Men's Singles (Preliminary, Rounds 1-3)  | Women's Team | Men's Team | Mixed Doubles

Find full TV listings for table tennis and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

How to stream Olympic table tennis

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app. 

Date Events How to Stream
23-Jul M/W Singles, Mixed Doubles Round 1 (8 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
24-Jul Men's & Women's Singles Rounds 1 & 2 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
25-Jul Mixed Doubles Semifinals (7 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Singles Rounds 2 & 3 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
26-Jul Mixed Doubles Medal Matches (7 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Singles Rounds 3 & Round of  16 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
27-Jul M/W Singles Round of 16 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Singles Quarterfinals (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
28-Jul Men's Singles Quarterfinals (7 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Singles Semifinals (10 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
29-Jul Men's Singles Semifinals (2 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Singles Medal Matches (7 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
30-Jul Men's Singles Medal Matches (7 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
31-Jul M/W Team Round of 16 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
1-Aug M/W Team Round of 16 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
2-Aug Men's Team Quarterfinal 1 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Quarterfinal 1 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Team Quarterfinal 2 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Quarterfinal 2 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Team Quarterfinal 3 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Quarterfinal 3 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
3-Aug Men's Team Quarterfinal 4 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Quarterfinal 4 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Semifinal 1 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Semifinal 2 (9 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Team Semifinal 1 (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
4-Aug Men's Team Semifinal 2 (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Bronze Medal Match (10 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
5-Aug Women's Team Gold Medal Match (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (10 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
6-Aug Men's Team Gold Medal Match (6:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
