How to watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The U.S. returns all four defending halfpipe and slopestyle champions to the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Both Chloe Kim and Shaun White will attempt to repeat in women's and men's halfpipe – White in search of his fourth Olympic gold, having also claimed back-to-back titles at the 2006 Torino and 2010 Vancouver Games. Only eight Olympians have ever collected an individual gold at four Olympics, and just one, Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust, has done so at the Olympic Winter Games.

Likewise, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard seek consecutive titles in women's and men's slopestyle. For Anderson, also the champion in Sochi, a gold would complete an extraordinary three-peat in the event. Furthermore, any slopestyle podium spot would increase her medal count to a historic four, with a subsequent chance at No. 5 in big air, an event in which she took silver at the 2018 Olympics.

White, 35, is set to become the oldest men's snowboarder to compete in Olympic halfpipe. He told TODAY in December that the 2022 Games would likely be his final Winter Olympics, saying, "this is, I think, my last run." Japan's Ayumu Hirano, Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka could sweep the event – they've all landed a triple cork, perhaps the sport's most progressive trick. Aussie Scotty James, another contender, may also have it down.

Kim took 22 months off from competition between March 2019 and January 2021, healing from a broken ankle and attending Princeton University. She returned in 2021 with a renewed love for her sport and claimed respective second and sixth titles at the world championships and X Games. Reflecting on her hiatus, Kim, just 17 when she won 2018 gold, said giving herself that time off and taking a step back to have fun again "was really important."

Anderson and Gerard will be challenged respectively in slopestyle by New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Canada's Mark McMorris, winners at January's X Games. Vying for a halfpipe medal along with Kim is teammate Maddie Mastro, who placed 12th in PyeongChang. Boardercross rider Faye Gulini, fourth in Sochi, has a shot to finally achieve a top-three result at her fourth Games, with fellow U.S. vet Lindsey Jacobellis also in the mix. And two-sport wonder Czech Ester Ledecka, competitor in both Alpine skiing and snowboarding, is positioned to repeat gold in the latter's parallel giant slalom.

Snowboarding kicks off Friday, Feb. 4, with qualifying in women's slopestyle; mixed team snowboard cross makes its Olympic debut the following Friday, Feb. 11; and not long after Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC, the sport wraps with finals in women's and men's big air on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 14-15.

Snowboarding kicks off Friday, Feb. 4, with qualifying in women's slopestyle; mixed team snowboard cross makes its Olympic debut the following Friday, Feb. 11; and not long after Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC, the sport wraps with finals in women's and men's big air on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 14-15.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Snowboarding Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Fri, 2/4

9:45p Women's Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

8:30p 🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

11:30p Men's Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

11:00p 🏅 Men's Slopestyle Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

9:40p M/W Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

1:30a 🏅 M/W Parallel Giant Slalom Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

8:30p Women's Halfpipe Qualifying NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

10:00p Women's Snowboard Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

11:30p Men's Halfpipe Qualifying NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

1:30p 🏅 Women's Snowboard Cross Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

8:30p 🏅 Women's Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

10:15p Men's Snowboard Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

1:00a 🏅 Men's Snowboard Cross Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

8:30p 🏅 Men's Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/11

9:00p 🏅 Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

8:30p Women's Big Air Qualifying NBC* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

12:30a Men's Big Air Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

8:30p 🏅 Women's Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/15

12:00a 🏅 Men's Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*TV broadcast not live, airs 12:30 a.m. (Feb. 14)

