How to watch Peacock Olympic shows

During the Olympics, Peacock will have three daily shows on Tokyo NOW channel, that are accessible on NBCOlympics.com:

Tokyo Live features live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

Tokyo Gold offers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. The show will feature outstanding moments expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews from 11a-12p ET daily.

Tokyo Tonight transports the viewer in the middle of the competition day toTokyo with fast-paced highlights interviews, features and live reports from 7:30p-12a ET daily.