Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch Peacock Olympic shows

items.[0].image.alt
NBC Olympics
NBC Olympics
Watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on the networks and digital platforms of NBC Olympics.
How to watch Peacock Olympic shows
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 10:13:52-04

During the Olympics, Peacock will have three daily shows on Tokyo NOW channel, that are accessible on NBCOlympics.com:

Tokyo Live features live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

Tokyo Gold offers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. The show will feature outstanding moments expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews from 11a-12p ET daily.

Tokyo Tonight transports the viewer in the middle of the competition day toTokyo with fast-paced highlights interviews, features and live reports from 7:30p-12a ET daily.

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More