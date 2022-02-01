Watch
How to watch Men's/Women's Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Get familiar with the men's and women's curling schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:51:58-05

2018 was a heck of a year for curling in the United States. John Shuster led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic curling title in PyeongChang, and Shuster is back at this year's Olympics with the hopes of defending the gold.

Joining Shuster at this year's Games will be fellow 2018 gold medalists Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, and they'll be joined by Chris Plys, who replaces Tyler George. Plys will also be representing the U.S. in the mixed doubles curling competition alongside Vicky Persinger.

On the women's side, Tabitha Peterson will take the reigns as skip of the women's curling team. Nina Roth, the skip from the 2018 women's team, will join her for 2022 alongside Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton.

Men's and women's team curling at the Olympics will get underway February 9 with the men playing at 7:05 a.m. ET and the women taking the ice at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. curling event. You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com and view the full mixed doubles curling schedule here.

U.S. Men's Curling Schedule
Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 9, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 8:05 p.m. ET Great Britain vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 12, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Norway NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m. ET China vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 14, 8:05 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 15, 7:05 p.m. ET Italy vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 8:05 p.m. ET Denmark vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 1:05 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
U.S. Women's Curling Schedule
Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 9, 8:05 p.m. ET ROC vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 10, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Denmark NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 11, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. China NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 7:05 a.m. ET Great Britain vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Korea NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 15, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Switzerland NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 15, 8:05 p.m. ET Canada vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 7:05 a.m. ET Japan vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 7:05 a.m. ET Women's Semifinal, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 7:05 a.m. ET Women's Semifinal, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 19, 7:05 a.m. ET Women's Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 19, 8:05 p.m. ET Women's Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
